The Scarecrows Are Coming

It’s that time of year when the scarecrows begin showing up around the downtown area! This year Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Washington County Historical Society’s Homecoming at the Museum will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10AM until 2PM. The family–friendly event will be held at the museum located at 685 7th Street AKA The Farmers Market Pavilion.

The museum is open every Friday from 9AM until 1PM, but on this special Saturday, the history museum will be open all day for browsing. 2022 has brought in many new contributions and you are sure to find something of interest inside. On the green and under the pavilion, there will be assorted vendors, food, and free crafts for the kids. If you are interested in being a vendor, please call 850-638-0358.

Chipley Garden Club’s Annual Scarecrow Building Contest offers an opportunity for locals to show off their artistic talents. Cash prizes, certificates and trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories. It’s easy – build a scarecrow or two, bring it to the museum, hang out at the fest, and – maybe – win a prize! For a copy of the contest rules or more information, please call 850-260-4049.

Mark your calendars now and don’t miss the festivities!