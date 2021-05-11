The Rachael Ray Foundation selects CHS to receive a ProStart Grow Grant

Chipley High School will receive $5,000 in special funding to update and expand their ProStart program thanks to The Rachael Ray Foundation.

Through The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) will provide 27 grants, totaling $135,000, to ProStart schools that have demonstrated a strong need to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice jobs and careers. Chipley High School was selected as one of the 27 schools to receive $5,000 in funding for the initiative.

ProStart, a two-year career and technical education program focused on culinary arts and restaurant management, is offered in 1,700 schools across the country and currently enrolls 130,000 students. This school year, ProStart educators have largely adapted to the COVID19 restrictions with a mix of virtual and in-person learning, posing challenges for students to learn the hands-on skills the program often requires.

“ProStart educators and students have persevered through this difficult year and are continuing to pursue their passions for restaurants and foodservice against all odds” said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. “The Rachael Ray Foundation is proud to support their dreams to become future chefs and restaurateurs and provide them with the resources they need to be successful in their classrooms. We can’t wait to see what these students will accomplish.”