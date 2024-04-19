The NWFl Community Band

The Northwest Florida Community Band will present its Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in the Chipley High School Auditorium. The all-volunteer ensemble consists of musicians of all ages and walks of life that hail from across the central panhandle. Membership in the group formed earlier this year is open to musicians who play a wind or percussion instrument and have a shared life-long love of performing music. The band is led by Music Director Richard L. Davenport, long-time local music educator and currently Assistant Professor of Music at the Baptist University of Florida.

Admission to the 6:30pm concert is free, although donations will be accepted for the band’s music library fund. The public is invited to join the performance by these local artists.