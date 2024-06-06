The Northwest Florida Community Band will close their inaugural season with a program of patriotic music on Tuesday, June 20, 2024 at 7:00pm in the Chipley High School Auditorium. From “America the Beautiful” to “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” the all-volunteer musicians in this ensemble will celebrate the music of our great country.

The Northwest Florida Community Band consists of musicians of all ages and walks of life that hail from across the central panhandle. Membership in the group is open to musicians who play a wind or percussion instrument and have a shared life-long love of performing music. For more information, email nwflcb@gmail.com. The band is led by Music Director Richard L. Davenport, long-time local music educator and currently Assistant Professor of Music at the Baptist University of Florida.

Admission to the 7:00pm concert is free, although donations will accepted for the band’s music library fund. The public is invited to join the performance by these local artists.