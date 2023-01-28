The Golden Apple Winner

Mr. Jerome Godwin has been in the educational field since 1997. He has been an employee of the Washington County School District since 2001. He has a heart for the students of Chipley High School. He believes that “If you search for knowledge, you will find it,” and he passes this belief down to his students. He teaches history in a way that allows the students to connect its topics to their everyday lives. Mr. Godwin was recommended for the Golden Apple Award by one of his students, Zach Halderson. We are proud of Mr. Godwin, and he deserves this Golden Apple Award. Congratulations, Mr. Godwin!