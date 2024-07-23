Founded in 1896, the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley saw its congregation gather in a new building on 4th Street and Watts Avenue by 1904. This church housed a significant bell, the fourth-largest bell produced by the C.S. Bell Company of Ohio, around 1898, costing approximately $165 (equivalent to nearly $5,000 today). Weighing almost 1,500 pounds, this bell was moved to the current church in 1938 and has continued to ring ever since. The details of how it was relocated and elevated three stories remain unknown.

However, the 86-year-old flat roof has deteriorated over time. To preserve this historic symbol, the Church Session has resolved to renovate the tower by gutting, rebuilding, and reinforcing the tower. A steeple will also be added. This process necessitates the removal of the bell with a large crane, which will temporarily place it on the church lawn during the rehabilitation. The project involves collaboration with an architect, engineer, and structural engineer. Johnson Roofing has already tarped the tower, and Stephen Yates of American Construction and Remodel, LCC, is obtaining the necessary permits.

The church is reaching out to its extended family and the wider community for donations, which can be made in honor or memory of a member. Contributions to support this historic project can be made at the church office or sent to:

First Presbyterian Church Bell Tower Fund

658 N 5th Street

Chipley, FL 32428