The Downtown Lighted Parade

The City of Chipley held its Downtown Lighted Parade on Thursday, December 21, 2023, presented by Tobacco Free Florida, Community South Credit Union, Chipley Physical & Therapy, and Florida Power & Light. Activities were held at the Farmer’s Market for adults and kids, Arts and Crafts venders were spread thru out, photos with Santa provided by Off My Frame Photography, and Sand Hills Santa.

The Chipley Christmas Fest announces the 2023 Parade Contest winners.

1st Place – Walmart

2nd Place – Poplar Springs Queens

3rd Place – Washington County Christian School

Thank you to the judges and Contest sponsors, Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Winners will be honored at the January City Council meeting.