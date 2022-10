The Chipley Woman’s Club presents the CHRISTMAS DÉCOR SHOWCASE featuring Kirby Holt, AFID, Owner of “Blossoms”.

There will be 3 shows this year – Thursday, November 3 at 10 AM and 6 PM, and Friday, November 4 at 10 AM.

At the Vance Theater, 799 Main Street in Chipley. Tickets are $20, available at the door or call (850) 260-5896.