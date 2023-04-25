“Melons and Music are Comin’ in Hot” for the 67th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival that will take place on June 23rd & 24th in Chipley, Florida. This year’s FREE concert will be held at Jim Trawick Park at 6:00p.m. on Friday, June 23rd. Performing on the big stage will be country music stars Easton Corbin and Collin Raye. This event is family friendly with festival style seating, and includes free activities for the kids beginning at 5:00 p.m..

Festival Chairman Judge Colby Peel said, “We are beyond excited about the music lineup and events we have planned again this year. While everything seems to be costing more in today’s world, we are still free. Our community has embraced this event for more than sixty years, and this festival’s success can be attributed to the sponsors, volunteers, participants, and everyone who attends. Seeing families come out and watch quality entertainment and enjoy numerous activities at no cost makes everything we do worthwhile.”

The event continues Saturday, June 24th with a Pancake Breakfast, 5K Hot Trot, Watermelon Parade, Classic Car Show, Big Watermelon Auction, arts, crafts and food vendors. Additionally, the ag center will have our Chipley local Leah Pettis at 11:00 a.m., and feature country music artists, Ty Herndon and Andy Griggs at 1:30 p.m.

We invite everyone to come out and support this great event in our community. For more information please visit: www.panhandlewatermelon.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram.