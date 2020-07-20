Tharp obit

Windell “Willie” Tharp, age 75, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born on December 1, 1944, to the late Willie Wesley Tharp and Annie Merle (Odom) Tharp in Vernon.

Willie was a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and worked for Florida Asphalt for over 35 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Otis Tharp and Leo Tharp, and two sisters: Opal Lee Tharp Boyette and Ollie D. Tharp Cooper.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 55 years, Linda (Dean) Tharp; two sons: Windell Thomas Tharp and David Allen Tharp; four sisters: Gloria M. Tharp Scott, Anita Tharp Gilbert, Mary Frances Tharp Golden, and Joyce Ann Tharp Woodham; two grandchildren: Kylie Nicole Tharp and William Thomas Tharp.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, at Brown Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The family will hold a private interment at Wausau Memorial Gardens following the service.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.