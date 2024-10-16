Terry Wayne Wilkes Obit

Terry Wayne Wilkes, 62, of Cottondale Fl, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on October 15, 2024. He was born on December 8th, 1961 to Elson and Hazel (Stewart) Wilkes in Troy, AL. He graduated from Cottondale High School in 1981 then went on to study Corrections. After retiring from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he worked as a “jack of all trades.” From roofing to lawn care, from mechanics to monuments- there was nothing he could not do. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, being involved in church, serving as a deacon at First Assembly of God in Cottondale, FL, weight lifting champion in younger years, and being on the SORT Team at FCI.

On March 25, 1999, Terry and Tina Wilkes were united together as one. They were happily married for 25 years. They shared many laughs, tears, and teamwork while building their lives together.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Elson and Hazel Wilkes and brother, Jimmy Wilkes. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Wilkes, 4 brothers-Larry Wilkes and wife Barbara of Harvest, AL, Ronald Wilkes and his wife Nancy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Danny Wilkes and his wife Karen of Cottondale, FL, Wendell Wilkes and his wife Ruthanne of Dothan, AL, 2 sisters- Brenda Tice and her husband Jerry of Eufaula, AL, Susan Calvert of Ashford, AL, 5 sons- Brandon Wilkes and his wife Hannah of Cottondale, FL, Anthony Carmichael and his wife Victoria of Bonifay, FL, Hank Wilkes of Florida, Clint Wilkes of Cottondale, FL, and Robert Wilkes of Youngstown, FL, 2 daughters- Jennifer Boles and husband Michael of Cottondale, FL and Charlee White and husband Drayton of Sneads, FL, 13 grandchildren- Addison, Kinley, Liam & Landry Wilkes, Nova Carmichael, Isabella Wilkes, Regina, Harley, and Tara Wilkes, Noah, Micah, Michaela Boles, & Clayton White, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, October 18, 2024 at Grace Assembly of God with Reverend Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale, FL. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm prior to the service.

