Teresa C. Hawkins Obit

Teresa C. Hawkins, 64 of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2023 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama with her daughter by her side.

Teresa was born on March 4, 1959 at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida to John and Lorine Hawkins. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Teresa worked and retired from AT&T before becoming a hair dresser. She was a pillar of the community, giving her time to the local youth and those most in need. Teresa was of the Christian faith and a member of Holmes Valley Community Church. She was the glue of her family, holding many different titles to the ones she loved most. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Lorine Hawkins; brother: Bobby Hawkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Lela Land (Celie) of Chipley, Florida; brother: John Hawkins Jr. (Donna) of Bonifay, Florida; nephews: Tray Hawkins (Jessica) and their children Kayson and Kaylee of Vernon, Florida, Clayton Griffin (Emily) and their children Stetson, Lucas, Adrian and Wrangler of Vernon, Florida, Bobby Hawkins Jr (Melissa) and their children Isabella and Mia of Montana; nieces: Jennifer Lagman (Tony) and their son Jesse of Vernon, Florida, Jessica Lipford (Cary) and their children Kinslee and Kash of Vernon, Florida, Julie Pettis (Olen) and their children Jacob, Jadyn, Judson and Tristan of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Bentley, Amelia, and Jayma.

A celebration of life will be held 5PM Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Holmes Valley Community Church in Vernon, Florida with Sis. Cody Boyett officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.