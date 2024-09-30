Teresa Ann Miles Obit

Teresa Ann Miles, age 76 of Chipley, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 21, 2024. She was born on January 14, 1948 in Graceville, FL to the late Author Collins and Edna (Ward) Collins.

Along with her parents Teresa is preceded in death by her son, Neal M. Chestnut, one grandson, Mack Author Chestnut II, three brothers, Mike Collins, Walter Collins, Jerry B. Collins, two sisters, Nelda Yeomans and Kay Berry.

She is survived by her loving husband, John A. Miles of Chipley, FL, two sons, Mack Author Chestnut of Chipley, FL, Morris Edward Chestnut of Graceville, two daughters, Amy Chestnut Manship and husband Tony of Chipley, FL, LeeAmber Miles King and husband Kevin of Chipley, FL, one brother, Morris Edward Collins of Athens, GA, two sisters, Edwina Collins Glover of Donaldsonville, GA, Marilyn Collins Balch of Panama City Beach, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brandon Walsingham and wife Racheal and their son Wyatt of Chipley, FL, Mickayla Boname and her children Kaiden, Graison, Josephina of Chipley, FL, Alex King and fiancé Ethan Davis and their son Forrest Davis of Dothan, AL, Logan Lane Chestnut and his children Logan Jr. and Lyla of Chipley, FL, Taylor Pugh and husband Colby and their children Mackenzie and Gunnar of Bonifay, FL, Eryn Boname of Chipley, FL, Cody Boname of Chipley, FL, Savannah Manship of Compass Lake, FL, Gage Martin and wife Kimberly and their children Archer and Addie of Chipley, FL and numerous nieces, nephews and very close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service to honor Teresa will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at the Church of God of Prophecy Church of Chipley, FL. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with the Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Ernie Dupree will be officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

