Taylor-Scarborough Obit

​ In humble submission to the will of God we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Mrs. Marilyn Teresa (Taylor) Scarborough on February 28, 2022, in the Sacred Heart Health System of Pensacola, Florida. She was 55 years old.

​Marilyn was born on June 19, 1966, to Grady & Alice Faye (McKeller) Taylor in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She loved to work with children and was a pre-school teacher for numerous years before retiring. Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family and always had a beautiful smile that would brighten your day.

​She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband: Willie Earl Scarborough of Panama City, Florida; two sons: Damien (Taneakqua) Johns of Pensacola, Florida and Mark Edwards of Panama City, Florida; four grandchildren: Damien Johns, Jr., King Kennedy, Paul Edwards, and Chandler Edwards; five sisters: Mary Alice (Ricardo) Villacorta of Bonifay, Florida, Annie Mae Washington of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jessie Pearl Anderson of Galesferry, Connecticut, Lillie Filmore (Arthur) of Cottondale, Florida, and Vanessa Faye Taylor of Dothan, Alabama; four god-children: Betty Causey, Denise Oliver, Porsha Taylor, and Errol Beckum; two best friends: Karen Kennedy and Jean Thompson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

​A Celebration of Marilyn’s Life will be held 11AM CST, Saturday, March 12, 2022, from the auditorium of the T.J. Roulhac Enrichment Center of Chipley, Florida with Pastor Derrick Taylor, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery of Bonifay, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort. A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 12-6 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida.

The remains will lie in repose at the auditorium 1hr. prior to services on Saturday. A facial mask/covering is required to attend the Viewing and the Celebration of Life. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.

