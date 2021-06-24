Taylor obit

Gertrude Ross Taylor was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-in-law and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 22nd at the age of 83.

She was born to A.P. Ross & Dorinda Bowden on March 25, 1938. At the age of 16, she married the love of her life Willie Dean Taylor and was married for 53 years. Together, they had six children: Billy Taylor (Joyce), Dianne Baumgardner (Ricky), Debbie Arnold (Mike), Wayne Taylor, Timmy Taylor and Jessica Rogers (Randy). She had 10 grandchildren along with 19 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father A.P. Ross and stepmother Doris Ross Wise, her mother Dorinda Bowden, her husband Willie Dean Taylor and her great grandson Kolton Liam Taylor.

Gertrude loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her family, church family and friends. Singing, playing the piano, decorating and being active in the church were her passions. Sewing was her life skill and she always looked forward to helping others look beautiful for their special occasions.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Damascus Baptist Church 5083 Hwy. 77 Graceville with Bro. Brian Taylor and Bro. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends Friday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers will be accepted or those wishing can make memorials in her memory to Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 5083 Hwy. 77 Graceville, FL 32440.