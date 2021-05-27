Taylor obit

Mr. Brian Matthew Taylor, age 43, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1977 in Albany, Georgia. Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Doris Taylor and his maternal grandfather, Cecil Hammack.

Brian was a 1995 graduate of Vernon High School.

Brian is survived by his father and mother, Tommy and Laverne Taylor of Vernon, FL; one brother, Chad Taylor and wife Jennifer of Vernon, FL; one sister, Jennifer Taylor of Graceville, FL; his maternal grandmother, Vera Hammack and husband Wink Rowell of Vernon, FL; two nephews and four nieces, Ivan Taylor, Eli Taylor, Raena Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Elaina Perkins, and Erika Perkins; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.