Taylor obit

Mr. Jerry Donald Taylor, age 72, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away April 10, 2020 at his home. He was born June 14, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to the late Donald Dean Taylor and Thelma Lillian Hipkins Taylor.

Mr. Taylor is survived by one son, Jerry D. Taylor, Jr.; two brothers, Roger Taylor and Charles Taylor; two sisters, Carol Turner and Vicky Hesscot; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial of cremains will be at a later date in the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida.