Tanya Bethea Obit

On the 24th of October 1965, William, “Bill,” Carr and Margret Anne Watson Carr gave the world a gift. No one was more excited than their daughter, Yolanda, when her daddy asked if she was ready for her surprise. Whole-heartedly believing she was about to be the sole owner of her own pony, watched, as he, beaming with pride, revealed something much more precious than she could have even hoped for: a bassinet, cradling a crying newborn sister, Tanya Dee Carr.

The two sisters would then become three a few short years later. Their bond would only ever increase, from seemingly trivial rides on the handle-bars of a trusty ten-speed bike to and from their MaMa’s and Papa’s, to more protected moments like the time Tanya had placed the bookmark on Yolanda’s bed so that is would look like it just happened to fall out of its book, even though it was Erin that had knocked the book completely off its shelf in Yolanda’s room where Erin knew she wasn’t allowed to be. Her caring nature and loving heart only grew as she helped her sisters through moments of absolute grief following the loss of a baby brother. No matter how trivial or serious the situation, Tanya would always protect, guide, and love her sisters.

Tanya would then meet a young man from Clewiston, Florida, Robert Clifton Bethea, Jr., who instantly became the love of her life. No one could make her smile the same way he had and that smile would last for the next forty-one years. Their marriage would fulfill her dream of motherhood, giving the world Brandy Marie, Robert Allen, Sarah Kay, and Megan Lynn Bethea. Even though it was her husband that gave her her smile, it was her children that made her heart full.

She was utterly selfless, and she loved to work. But she didn’t work for the newest and nicest things in the world, but she worked to be able to see her children smile, even if that were bringing her children “surprises” from a gas station. From pee-wee cheerleading practice, to football games, band practices, and every event’s concession stands, Tanya worked to make sure that her children’s hobbies were supported, but most importantly to be there with them.

Tanya lived a life full of love and devotion. She would tell you the best way to dress, the best food to eat, and even the best way to eat it. She would let you do anything the way that you wanted to, but then she would do it the “right way” once you left. She loved her tomatoes peeled, and you had better not offer her water that wasn’t from a well. Tanya was quick to love and made everyone feel like a part of her family. Tanya touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her, and she will be forever in our hearts.

On June 15, 2024, Tanya left this world to receive her well-deserved rest surrounded by those she lived for and loved the most. She is preceded in death by her parents: William, “Bill,” Carr and Margret Anne Watson Carr. She is survived by: her husband, Robert Clifton Bethea, Jr.; her children, Brandy Sapp and husband Shane, Robert “Bobby” Bethea and wife Heather, Sarah Biddle and husband Brandon, and Megan Bethea; her sisters, Yolanda Kolmetz and husband Neal, and Erin Harris; her grandchildren, Haylee, Haydn, Harrison, Hunter, Addison, Morgan, Emerson, Bradley, and Margeret; her niece, Carlee; her nephew, Will; and numerous extended family and friends.

The Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating. There will be no graveside service following the funeral.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net