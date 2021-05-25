Phyllis Ann Taft, age 77 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on May 22, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born on June 27, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James Michael Lonergan and Irma Annette Smith. Phyllis worked as a critical care nurse and owned and operated “Nurse on Call”, she also was a professional dog handler; raising and showing German Shepherds. Phyllis was of the Catholic faith and she was a church member at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Bonifay. Her most cherished past-time was spending time on the boat with her late husband, Ray.

She is preceded in death by her parents: James and Irma Lonergan; husband: Raymond Taft; brother: Patrick Michael Lonergan; granddaughter: Tiffany Ann Hogue.

She is survived by her daughter: Sheila Goolsby of Bonifay, Florida; sister: Kathleen Clifton and her children (Michelle Ledet and Michael Perry) all of Winnie, Texas; grandchild: Sara Marie Baxter; great-grandchildren: Christian Munoz, Logan Baxter, Liam Baxter; numerous great-nieces/nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.