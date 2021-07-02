Sykes obit

Joyce Burkett Sykes, 82, of Dellwood, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was born October 30, 1938, in Nashville, Tennessee, to William H. and Lois Maness Burkett. She met James J. Sykes in June of 1955 and married in December of the same year. They were married for 62 years before his passing in April 2018.

Joyce worked primarily as a bookkeeper throughout her life. In 2001 she retired from the Jackson County Tax Collector’s Office and then worked as a part-time bookkeeper for Welcome Assembly of God. She was always very involved in her church. She especially loved singing alto in the choir and specials on occasion. Through the years she became quite the candy maker. Joyce loved giving away her candy as much as she loved making it. She was very proud of her collection of over 200 Beanie Babies and showed it off to anyone who stopped by.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Sykes; parents, William H. Burkett, Lois Maness Burkett; siblings, James Thomas Burkett, William H. Burkett, Jr., Betty Jane Burkett, and Mary Ruth Ralls.

She is survived by her children, Deanna Witte (Bill), Brenda Lastinger (David), James “Jamie” Sykes (Tammie); grandchildren, Connie Flores (Mark), Stacey Chadwell (Billy), Mallory Lastinger, Morgan Sykes, Lyndsey Sykes; six great-grandchildren; sister, Georgia Williams, and brother, John Burkett.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Welcome Assembly of God with Reverend John Holley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Welcome Assembly of God.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the exceptional care given to her by her physician, Dr. Casey Rust and also the entire staff of Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.