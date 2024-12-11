Sybil Clark Pitts Obit

Sybil Clark Pitts, 95, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2024, in Miramar Beach, FL.

She was born August 7, 1929, in the New Providence Community south of Dothan, AL. The firstborn child of Carlton Clark and Ruby Wilson Clark, Sybil grew up in a farming family and often shared fond memories of “up home” as she called it.

She was a longtime resident of Chipley, FL, and a member of First Baptist Church.

Sybil was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilton Royace Pitts; great-granddaughter, Teagan Ann Sullivan; sister, Mary Lois Dunning; and brother, James Robert Clark.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Pitts Adams (Phillip), and Joan Pitts Herig (Jeff); four grandchildren: Bradley Adams, Andrew Herig, Jennifer Sullivan and Will Herig, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. CST with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. CST. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating the services.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses and caregivers who gave compassionate and loving care to Sybil over the years in Miramar Beach and Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sybil’s memory to First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net