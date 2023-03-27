After months of practice and preparation, Sure Shots 4-H Club traveled to Jacksonville Clay Target Sports to compete in the annual Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match. Competitors shot 50 rounds each of skeet, trap, and sporting clays.
Sure Shots 4-H Club seniors (ages 14-18 years old) competing included: Cooper Bloechl, Cass Dillard, Drew Fleener, Westyn Haddock, Izabel Henderson, and Peyton Whittal.
Bringing home senior awards were
- Izabel Henderson – 1st place senior sporting clays, 4th place trap, and 3rd place overall senior. Izabel earned a spot on the Florida 4-H Shotgun Team. She will be competing at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Match in Nebraska this summer.
- Drew Fleener – 1st place senior skeet, and 4th place overall senior
- Izabel Henderson, Drew Fleener, Cass Dillard, and Westyn Haddock – 2nd place senior team
Sure Shots 4-H Club Intermediates (ages 11-13 years old) competing included: Sam Aase, Madelyn Barber, William Barber, Jake Jenkins, Logan Smith, Seth Strickland, and Hunter Whittal.
Bringing home intermediate awards were
- Hunter Whittal – 1st place intermediate sporting clays, 4th place skeet, and 4th overall intermediate
- Seth Strickland – 2nd place intermediate trap
- Will Barber – 5th place intermediate sporting clays
- Hunter Whittal, Seth Strickland, Jake Jenkins, and Sam Aase – 1st place intermediate team
Sure Shots 4-H Club will continue to practice and shooting in Scholastic Clay Target matches through the summer. If you’re interested in your child joining Sure Shots 4-H Club, enrollment will re-open for Washington County 4-H August 1, 2023. For more information on this and other Washington County 4-H Clubs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at juliepd@ufl.edu or 850-638-6180.