After months of practice and preparation, Sure Shots 4-H Club traveled to Jacksonville Clay Target Sports to compete in the annual Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match. Competitors shot 50 rounds each of skeet, trap, and sporting clays.

Sure Shots 4-H Club seniors (ages 14-18 years old) competing included: Cooper Bloechl, Cass Dillard, Drew Fleener, Westyn Haddock, Izabel Henderson, and Peyton Whittal.

Bringing home senior awards were

Izabel Henderson – 1 st place senior sporting clays, 4 th place trap, and 3 rd place overall senior. Izabel earned a spot on the Florida 4-H Shotgun Team. She will be competing at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Match in Nebraska this summer.

Drew Fleener – 1 st place senior skeet, and 4 th place overall senior

Izabel Henderson, Drew Fleener, Cass Dillard, and Westyn Haddock – 2nd place senior team

Sure Shots 4-H Club Intermediates (ages 11-13 years old) competing included: Sam Aase, Madelyn Barber, William Barber, Jake Jenkins, Logan Smith, Seth Strickland, and Hunter Whittal.

Bringing home intermediate awards were

Hunter Whittal – 1 st place intermediate sporting clays, 4 th place skeet, and 4 th overall intermediate

Seth Strickland – 2 nd place intermediate trap

Will Barber – 5 th place intermediate sporting clays

Hunter Whittal, Seth Strickland, Jake Jenkins, and Sam Aase – 1st place intermediate team

Sure Shots 4-H Club will continue to practice and shooting in Scholastic Clay Target matches through the summer. If you’re interested in your child joining Sure Shots 4-H Club, enrollment will re-open for Washington County 4-H August 1, 2023. For more information on this and other Washington County 4-H Clubs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at juliepd@ufl.edu or 850-638-6180.