Sugar obit

Mary Sugars, age 76, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021 at her residence.

Mary was born on November 9, 1944 in San Diego, California to Earl Kelley and Mary E. Stephenson. Mary had been a Chipley resident since relocating from Panama City in 2017. Mary was a devoted military wife and mother alongside her husband as he served in the US Navy. In addition, she worked many years in the food industry as a waitress. Mary was involved in church and attended both the Heritage Bible Church and Springfield Community Church when her health permitted. Mary was an avid collector of elephants and loved displaying her collection for all to admire. Mary enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and riding in the semi with the love of her life, Richard, when able. Her sweet spirit will be missed by those she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Mary Kelley; husband: Richard Allen Sugars.

She is survived by her son: Rick Sugars (Christine) of Chipley, FL; daughter: Becky Byrd (David) of Youngstown, FL; grandchildren: Kara Dawn Sugars, Jason Sugars, Katie Santiago, Christopher Koenig, Jessica Booth, Amanda Jean Sugars, Peter Petronaci, Joshua Call; life-long friend: Lorna Kelley.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, July 17 at Ebro Baptist Church with Rev. Biagio Longo officiating.