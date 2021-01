Mr. John David Strickland, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 6, 2021 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

He was born July 2, 1936 in Ebro, Florida to the late John Pinkley Strickland and Rosie Lee Arnold Strickland.

John D. is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Ebro Community Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.