Stewart obit

Laura J. Stewart, age 79, of Westville, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 9, 1941 in Paoli, IN to the late Charles H. and Ina M. (de Witt) Clayton.

Laura has been a resident of Westville for the past 33 years moving from Indianapolis and is a member of Esto Church of Christ.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Stewart, grandson, Joseph Stewart, brother, Ronnie Clayton.

Survivors include, son, Joseph H. Stewart III of Texas, Melissa K. Grecco of Westville, FL, brothers, Richard Clayton of Fayetteville, GA, Edward Wolfington of Texas, sister, Linda Mae Buckallew and husband Ray of Mooresville, IN, three grandchildren, Ashley Grecco, Stephen Grecco IV, David Grecco and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be scheduled at a later date in Indiana. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

