Steverson obit

Mr. Wilburn “Bub” Lamar Steverson, age 60, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away September 16, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Steverson.

Mr. Steverson is survived by four sons, Deric Chase Bailey of Chipley, FL, Devin Christopher Bailey of Lakeland, FL, Tony Lamar Steverson of Winter Haven, FL and William Henry Steverson of Winter Haven, FL; three brothers, Jimmy Steverson of Bonifay, FL, Charles Steverson of Shelby, AL and Wallace Steverson of Venice, FL; one sister, Teresa Steverson of Los Angeles, CA; eight grandchildren, Dagan, Paisley, Hunter, Kayden, Brantley, Audrey, Lily and Deagon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Winterville Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday at Winterville Assembly of God Church.