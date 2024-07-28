Steven Marquis Shelley Obit

Steven Marquis Shelley, age 44 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on July 23, 2024. He was born on December 3, 1979 in Panama City, FL to Kenneth Shelley and Rebecca (Register) Shelley.

Steven was a loving father, husband and son.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Shelley and Rebecca (Register) Shelley, his wife, Mindy Shelley, three sons, Jackson Shelley and Kaleigh Bruner, Tanner Thomas, Brayden Leavins, one daughter, Brena Shelley, two brothers, Ken Shelley and wife Jennifer, Eli Shelley and wife Samantha, his grandmother, Jeanette Register, one granddaughter, Tatum Shelley and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M.

