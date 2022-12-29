Steven G. Jenkins Obit

Steven G. Jenkins, 64 of Ponce de Leon, passed from this life on December 29, 2022 at Flowers Hospital.

Steven was born on May 6, 1958, in Bonifay, Florida to James William Jenkins and Clara S. Spradley. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and served in the Florida National Guard. Steven worked as the Auxiliary Communications officer for the Washington County Sheriffs Office. He was a founding member of Buckshots Processing in Cottondale, Florida. Steven loved spending his time outdoors, hunting and fishing at the camp, and his call sign was “Blueboy” on his CB radio. He was an avid Florida Gators fan. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James William Jenkins and Clara S. Spradley; step father: William Tharp; brother: James Dewayne Jenkins, Anthony “Catfish” Jenkins; sister: Glenda Jenkins.

He is survived by his sons: Curtis Jenkins (Ashley) of Marianna, FL, Steven R. Jenkins (Jacob Williams) of Dothan, AL, William Davis (Andrea) of Carrolton, GA; brothers: John E. Jenkins (Wanda) of Vernon, FL, Randy Jenkins of Vernon, FL, Lee Jenkins of Vernon, FL, Donald Jenkins (Polly) of Alford, FL; grandchildren: Kelsi Jenkins, Caleb Jenkins, Addie Jenkins, Weslee Jenkins, Maggie Davis, Emma Davis.

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, January 2, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Vernon, Florida with Bro. Randy Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.