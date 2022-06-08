On Wedsnday June 1st around 3 o’clock pm,
Our family Dog, named Stella, went missing
from the splash pad at the Possum Palace in
Wausau Florida. Stella is a small mix breed
dog, blonde and white in color. She is
a year and a half old. She’s up to date on
her vaccinations however she did not
have her collar on due to the fact she lost
it a few days prior.
One Reply to “Stella would like to be home”
check with the wausau bait and tackle place at 2088 pioneer road. 638-0561. the dog looks like one he asked if it was mine. I do not know what he did with the dog.