Stella would like to be home

On Wedsnday June 1st around 3 o’clock pm,

Our family Dog, named Stella, went missing

from the splash pad at the Possum Palace in

Wausau Florida. Stella is a small mix breed

dog, blonde and white in color. She is

a year and a half old. She’s up to date on

her vaccinations however she did not

have her collar on due to the fact she lost

it a few days prior.