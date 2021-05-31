Statement on Memorial Day

STATEMENT FROM AFPI PRESIDENT AND CEO BROOKE ROLLINS ON MEMORIAL DAY

“On Memorial Day, we commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America: the men and women who laid down their lives so we can live free. We have always been blessed with Americans willing to give up everything for liberty, from the first shots at Lexington and Concord, to the dusty villages of Helmand, and on unnumbered battlefields in the centuries between. They did it not because they wanted life and happiness any less — but because they knew that life and happiness depend upon someone standing in the breach, holding the line, and leading the charge. We who live, and remember them, stand in the shade of their sacrifice — and our children have futures because they laid down their own.

Today, Memorial Day, we remember America’s fallen. At the America First Policy Institute, we work to vindicate their sacrifice.”