Statement from Chad Wolf, former Acting DHS Secretary & Chair of the Center for Homeland Security & Immigration

“With the closure of DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office, the Biden Administration continues its “America Last” approach to immigration policy. The closure of the VOICE office demonstrates again that the Biden Administration appears more interested in promoting illegal immigration than about the victims and their families who were impacted by crimes committed by removable criminal aliens. The VOICE Office, which was launched during the Trump Administration’s first year in office, offered an essential outlet for American citizens to not only report crime that was allegedly committed by illegal aliens, but to facilitate federal resources and support to bring criminals to justice and protect others from similar fates. The America First Policy Institute will, in conjunction with other individuals and organizations that take the well-being of Americans seriously, work diligently as we move forward to ensure that American citizen victims and their families continue to have a voice in the national conversation about immigration.”