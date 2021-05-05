Statement from Brooke Rollins on Facebook’s decision

from America First Policy Institute

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT/CEO BROOKE ROLLINS ON FACEBOOK’S DECISION TO UPHOLD BAN ON FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP

“The Oversight Board’s decision to uphold Facebook’s ban on former President Donald Trump illustrates the dangers of unchecked companies given extraordinary power in our civic life. When a small handful of corporations enjoy a dominating presence in our public discourse, and aggressively assert that domination, it strikes at the very heart of American civics: the ability of the people to self-govern and speak freely.

“Nowhere is this more strikingly illuminated than in the decision of Facebook, Twitter, Google, et al. to interpose itself between a democratic electorate and its chosen representative. In the absence of meaningful alternatives, this becomes an existential threat to a free republic.

“The America First Policy Institute is committed to seeking solutions to the crisis of technology firms’ domination of America’s civic space. Democracy is too important to be handed over to unaccountable administrators in Menlo Park, California. It is the precious inheritance of all Americans, everywhere — and it is past time to defend it.”