Statement from AFPI about Big Tech

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT/CEO BROOKE ROLLINS ON EGREGIOUS CENSORSHIP OF AFPI BY BIG TECH

“YouTube removed the America First Policy Institute’s video of the press conference announcing President Donald J. Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech.

To argue that Big Tech oligarchs are not conspiring against those who espouse beliefs contrary to their version of “factual” flies in the face of logic. The actions taken against not only AFPI but our friends at CPAC are further evidence that Big Tech will stop at nothing to silence their detractors and trample on the First Amendment rights of ALL Americans.

Putting America First means defending our Constitution from threats such as these. I would encourage all Americans concerned about the overreach and influence that Big Tech has on their ability to practice their First Amendment rights to visit www.takeonbigtech.com.”