Stanley Watson Singer III Obit

Stanley Watson Singer III, 70 of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023 at the Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Stan was born on February 13, 1952 in Middlesex, New Jersey to Stanley and Geraldine (Stout) Singer Jr. A residence of the Florida Panhandle since the early 90’s, coming from Orange County, he worked and retired from Florida Gas and was a firefighter in Holdin Heights and Grand Ridge for a combined 50 years. Stan enjoyed Nascar and Drag Racing, as well as camping with his family every Labor and Memorial day on the Ichetucknee River. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge, Florida. Stan loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert Stanley Singer, William Robert Singer.

He is survived by his sons: Jeffery Singer (Janice) of Apopka, Florida, Timothy Ryan Singer of Orlando, Florida, Mathew Hayman of Morristown, Tennessee; daughters: Heather Lipford (Justin) of Altha, Florida, Courtney Patterson (Chad) of Marianna, Florida; sisters: Cathy Munshower (Will) of Deltona, Florida, Gladys Suzanne Voorhees (Chad) of Marianna, Florida; grandchildren: Taylor, Shayla, Zachary, Irelyn, Miles, Judiana.

A celebration of life will be held 10AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.