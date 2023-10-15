Stacey Lynnette White Obit

Stacey Lynnette White, 51 of Chipley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, 2023 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Stacey was born on June 14, 1972 in Parris Island, South Carolina to James and Annette Sasser Barnes. She was a 1990 graduate of Chipley High School and worked as a Registered Nurse. Stacey was firm in her Christian faith and attended Wausau Assembly of God Church. Her family and friends brought her the greatest joy and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Annette Barnes.

She is survived by her loving husband: Michael White of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Mike “Ryan” White (Sophia) of Crestview, Florida, Gage White of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Sara White of Chipley, Florida; father: James Barnes (Dania) of Chipley, Florida; sister: Sheila Mehle (Scott) of Havana, Florida; step sister: Sheri LeNoir (Jasmine) of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren: Emmett Thomley and Ella White; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Wausau Assembly of God with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.