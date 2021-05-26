SR 79 opens additional segments to four lanes of traffic

All four travel lanes of State Road (S.R.) 79 between New Hope in Washington County and south of Interstate 10 (I-10) in Holmes County are now open to traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution just south of Mallory Road in New Hope which remains reduced to one lane in each direction as crews complete roadway construction operations in this location.

Upon completion of construction activities in New Hope, the entire 44-mile corridor connecting I-10 in Holmes County to U.S. 98 in Bay County will be open to four travel lanes. The corridor provides local and regional businesses, residents, tourists, and commuters direct access from I-10 to Florida Panhandle beaches and allows better access to and from local military bases, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Port of Panama City, and numerous area attractions.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to observe posted speed limits when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.