SR 79 lane closure in Vernon

The State Road (S.R.) 79 southbound outside lane will be closed between Pompey Avenue and Dawkins Street in Vernon from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4 as crews lay sod. Additional signage will assist in directing motorists from side streets onto S.R. 79.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.