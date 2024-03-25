Spring Has Sprung For The Garden Club

It’s hard to look outside without seeing the wildflowers popping up everywhere! Native azaleas, wisteria, lyre-leaf sage, coreopsis, and the clovers are really adding a rainbow of colors to our world.

Chipley Garden Club started the week off at Falling Waters State Park. One of the clubs projects is to collect “spare change” at each meeting in the Falling Waters Pennies Jar. Once a year, the pennies are counted up and the club purchases something the park staff needs that cannot be purchased with state funds. Monday, March 19th Club President Gweneth Collins, Vice President Linda Pigott and Club Member/Park Employee Kim Patterson delivered a much needed Paint Sprayer to help maintain the park’s buildings.

Tuesday, Honorary Member/Blossoms Floral Designer Kirby Holt provided a refresher on “Wreath Making” for the club at the history museum. He demonstrated making an easy Spring Wreath and a beautiful Patriotic design when he donated to the club for use at Chipley’s Blue Star Marker in front the the FDOT offices.

Friday found the club at Community Health & Rehab in Panama City. Club Member Jane Nendick presented a program on “Fun with Flowers” for residents. After a brief lesson on design, the participants were provided materials and got busy creating some lovely designs. Garden club members assisted as needed. Jane Nendick remarked, “This is a fun was to spend a rainy afternoon – making floral designs to share with others and display in the rooms.”

Chipley Garden Club is very active around town. If you’re interested and would like to know more about the club, please contact Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.