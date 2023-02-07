The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida will be kicking off Season 16 with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This witty production pokes fun at everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, husbands, wives and even in-laws, but were afraid to admit. Directed by Kevin Russell along with musical direction by Hunter Williams surrounded by an all-star cast including Rebecca Boggs, Shelby Brock, Philip Jones, Haleigh Music, Lance Newcomb, Jamison Trolard, and Racheal Walsingham.

Sex, Dating, Marriage, Infidelity are just some of the issues that are hilariously skewered in Joe DiPietro’s hugely successful musical revue. Six actors take on the lives of over twenty characters as they face the trials and tribulations of dealing with the opposite sex. This is a wonderful date show that will have you laughing and singing even after you leave the theater.

ADVISORY: This show contains adult situations, language, and mature humor. Recommended for mature audiences only.

Show dates are March 9-11, 2023 at 7:00 pm nightly as well as a Sunday matinee on March 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 850-638-9113.

(I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com)