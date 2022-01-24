Sonny Lewis Richard Obit

Sonny was born on June 29, 1998 in Marianna, Florida to Randall Kent Richard and Leslie Vann Franklin. He enjoyed being outdoors riding dirtroads, especially on his four wheeler or YZ400 dirtbike. Sonny was a true country boy at heart.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Leslie Vann Franklin.

He is survived by his father: Randall Richard Sr.; brother:Randall Richard Jr.; sisters: Neely Franklin, Justi Richard Giangrande; special niece: Cali Harris.

A celebration of life will be held 1PM Friday, January 28,2022 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Richard Carlisle officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.