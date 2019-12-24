Smith obit

Mrs. Laura Lee Smith, age 66, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 23, 2019 at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida. She was born August 25, 1953 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her father, George Thomas Warren.

Mrs. Smith is survived by one daughter, Rosa Smith of Bonifay, FL; one son, Glenn Joseph Smith of Geneva, AL; her mother, Jimmie Ingalls Kent Warren; two sisters, Linda Wimett of Bonifay, FL and Anne Crisman of Bonifay, FL; ex-husband, Ronnie Smith of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Katie, Alexis, Ian and Adrianna.

A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home directing.