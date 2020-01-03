Smith obit

Brenda M. Smith, age 54 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 3rd, 2020 at her home.

Brenda was born on August 30th, 1965 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Marvin Harper and Doris Long Harper. She had been a resident of Chipley for 20 years and she was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her daughters: Tanya Odom and husband Roy of Graceville, Florida, Tara Carpenter and husband John of Chipley, Florida; mother: Doris Harper of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Rhonda Taylor, Sherri Harper, and Roxanne Walls, all residents of Chipley, Florida; and five precious grandchildren: Bailey, Shayna, Skyla, Banyan, and Sadie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.