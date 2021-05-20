Slaughter obit

Mrs. Louie Slaughter passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after blessing us all with 93 years of her love and laughter where there was never a dull moment.

Louie was born to Roy and Viola Stafford on November 24, 1927 in Westville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Monroe Slaughter, a son, Frank Slaughter, a daughter-in-law, Diane Slaughter, a grand-daughter, Tammy Slaughter, a great-great-granddaughter, Mariah Wofford, four brothers, John Wayne Stafford, Milford Stafford, Maglon Stafford, and Cortez Stafford, and three sisters, Bonnie Chamblee, Frances Sasnett, and Juanita Henley.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Slaughter, Kenneth Slaughter, and David ‘Bimbo’ Slaughter; two daughters, Linda Miller and Jeanette Steverson and husband Dewey Lee, ten grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wynese Lolley and husband Johnny; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Campground Church with Rev. John Chance and Rev. Stacey Stafford officiating. Interment will follow in the Campground Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at Campground Church.