Jinnie V. Carter-Sims, of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021 and passed at her home, peacefully, in her sleep.

Throughout her life, she taught her family the value, importance and joy of work. She enjoyed fishing, walking, growing flowers and vegetables and she loved to share the fruits of her labor with her family and friends. Most knew her as Aunt Jinnie V. whether they were related or not and she was famous for always offering something to eat and a compassionate ear. She was a true friend to everyone that knew her. She could always be counted on to contribute to “dinner on the grounds” with her specialties, banana pudding and chicken & dumplings.

She was a Deacon’s wife, Sunday School teacher, Song Leader and Youth Leader at Rocky Creek Baptist Church where she worshiped until she was unable to attend due to illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tap L. and Jennie Carter; her brothers, Fred Carter and Julian Carter; her sisters, Frances Wright, Mildred Wright, Hattie Mae Stephens-Thornton, Ethel Pittman and Dorothy Sims-Mayo.

She is survived by a brother, James Carter; her sisters-in-law, Lois Sims and Doris Carpenter; her daughter, Annie O’Pry (Don Richard); her son, Dan R. Sims (Sharon); her grandchildren, Lori O’Pry, Jason O’Pry (Clarissa), Bryan D. Sims, Jacob Sims (Brittany); Mary K. Anania and Deana Berube (Scott); her great-grandchildren, Ashley O’Pry, Isaac O’Pry (Haley), Nova Beckershoff (Andrew), Phebe O’Pry-Cook (Parker) Kassidy O’Pry, Reed Sims, Jackson Sims and Gavin Sims, Jules, Lucca and Adriana Anania, and her great-great grandchildren, Brayden O’Pry, Sophia O’Pry, Rowan Cook, Grayson Cook.

The family will be accepting visitors who wish to celebrate Jinnie V.’s life, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at James & Sikes Funeral Home from 5-7 P.M.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida at 2 P.M. Burial will follow at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.