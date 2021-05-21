Blake Anthony Sims, age 24, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Pennsylvania from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Blake was born May 21, 1996 in Marianna, FL to Azur Barber and James Sims. He was a graduate of Marianna High School and soon after, enlisted in the United States Navy in 2017. Blake was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey and had plans to move back closer to Marianna in the near future. He was an E5 Petty Officer Second Class and was proud to serve his country. Blake loved spending time on the water, riding his motorcycle, and music.

Blake was preceded in death by his step-brother, Gabriel Bledsoe.

He is survived by his parents, James Sims (Miranda) of Marianna and Azur Barber (Brent) of Greenwood; step-father, Kevin Barber of Marianna; step-sisters, Starla Bledsoe and Sarah and Natalie Bedini; step-brother, Hunter Bedini; grandparents, Jimmy and Eldridge Sims and Clayton and Verna Terry all of Marianna; great grandparents, Lois Sims and Paula Bryant of Marianna; uncles, Dewayne Sims, George Thurston, Charlene Terry, and Lyle Terry; and lifelong best friend, Austin Selman.

Funeral services will be announced later by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.