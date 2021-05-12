Shores obit

Sidney Oakley Shores, Jr. age 82 of Cottondale, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his residence.

Sidney was born on October 16, 1938 in Alford, FL to Sidney Shores, Sr. and Miriam Kent Shores. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, Sidney proudly served his country in the United States Army and he worked as an operational engineer on power plants, nuclear plants, and dams; he also held the position of County Commissioner District 2 in Jackson County for 8 years. Sidney was known for always being willing to drop what he was doing to help others. He was a dedicated friend and family man, and he cherished each and every moment he had with the ones he loved. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Sidney, Sr. and Miriam Shores; brother: Hoyt Shores; sisters: Janie Annunziata, Elaine Daniels; brothers-in-law: Bill Johnson, Harvey Whitehead; granddaughter: Victoria Grace Shores; life-long friend: Charlie Foran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years: Cathleen Shores of Cottondale, FL; son: Ted Shores of Cottondale, FL; daughters: Marilyn Boggs (Clint) of Cottondale, FL, Beverly Shores of Cottondale, FL; brothers: Stephen Shores (Iris) of Crawfordville, FL, Wallace Shores (Terri) of Cottondale, FL; sisters: Cecelia Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Gwen Hodges (Sam) of Cottondale, FL; brothers-in-law: Andy Annunziata of Dothan, AL, Terry Daniels of Marianna, FL; six grandchildren: Rebecca Boggs, Kendall Boggs, Brittany Melvin (Chris), Frankie Dixson (Mason), Haley Boggs, Brooke Shores; four great-grandchildren: Brentlee Dean, Cecily Dixson, Reid Morris, Preston Melvin; special friends: Joe Padgett, Charlie Kent, Doc Woodham, Malrie Shores.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Damascus Cemetery in Marianna, FL with Bro. Brandon Thorne officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.