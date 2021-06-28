Shooting in Washington County

The Washington County Communications Center received a call in reference to a shooting on June 27 at approximately 4:07 p.m.

Upon arrival, EMS discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The 15-year-old victim identified as Andrew Pierce was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that two brothers got into an altercation while at their residence, which ended with one brother being shot.

The 14-year-old shooter, identified as Mathew Pierce, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.