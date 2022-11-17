Shirley Louise Bullock Obit

Shirley Louise Bullock, age 79, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1943 in Lancaster, OH.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Bullock of Chipley, FL, two sons, Richard Bullock Jr. and wife Leia, Chris Keene; one daughter, Patricia Keene; two brothers, Richard Fosnaugh, William Fosnaugh; five grandchildren, Devin Bullock, Drake Bullock, Tyler Keene, Rachael Keene and Mackenzie Romigh.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with service to follow at 2:00 P.M.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net