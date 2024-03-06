Shirley Jean Dedge, 88, passed peacefully at her home in Chipley, FL, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday morning, March 4, 2024.

Shirley was born on her grandparents’ farm in Wausau, FL on October 27, 1935 to Aline Tiller (Gray) and Pat Lassett. She was the granddaughter of Franklin Tiller and Kizzie Gainer of Mud Hill, Wausau, and spent many summers and school vacations there with her many cousins.

She was raised in Quincy, FL, then returned to Washington County to begin her adult life.

She was the proud mother of 2 sons, James Calvin Simmons and Doug Dedge, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her grandchildren from Doug and Patricia (Holley) Dedge: Nakaela Becraft and husband Chris; Alicia Burger and husband Gary; Douglas Dedge II; Daniel Dedge and wife Joan-Ann; Alanna Spencer and husband Jacob. At the time of her death she had 11 great-grandchildren:

Emma and Isaac Becraft; Graylynn, Adaley, and Gundry Burger; Audrey, Amelia, and Addison Dedge; Bryson, Levi, and Trentten Spencer.

For the betterment of her family, Shirley pursued a degree in education and exemplified the importance of life-long learning. She attained her Associate of Arts degree from Chipola Jr College, her Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University, and later on, her Masters Degree in Education from Troy State University. It is notable that she did all of this while working and raising her children. Shirley was asked to begin her teaching career at Roulhac School as the first white, female teacher when Washington County was integrated in 1967, and enthusiastically taught Social Studies to the middle grades until she retired in 1995. She also taught evening classes at Vo-Tec during the last few years of her career, encouraging adults to achieve their GED.

For as long as they were able, Shirley and her parents were very active in Grace Assembly of God. Her family would like to invite you to join them in an informal celebration of her life with a time of visitation at Grace Assembly on Friday, March 8th from 2-4pm.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net