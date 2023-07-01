Shelton C. Carroll Obit

Shelton C. Carroll, 79, passed from this life on Thursday June 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, FL.

He was born on January 30, 1944, in Southport, FL. to the late William H. and Lillie Mae Carroll.Shelton and his family made their home in Chipley, FL. where he retired from Bell South. He and his wife moved to Tampa, FL. in 2005. One of his favorite pastimes was bluegrass and country music. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar at some of the festivals that he attended. He was of Christian faith and a member of Gateway Assembly of God in Tampa, FL.

Shelton is preceded in death by his parent’s, Rev. William H. and Lillie Mae Carroll. He is also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tracy L. Carroll, his son, Clint Carroll and his brother, Steadman Carroll. Shelton is also preceded in death by three half-sisters and three half-brothers.

Shelton is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bobbie (Perkins) Carroll and by his daughter, Tina Encarnacion and husband, Alex, one grandson, Dillon Encarnacion and two granddaughters, Lissette and Carina Encarnacion, one sister, Gwynelle Harris and one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Carroll. He is also survived by many loving family members including nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The memorial service will be held, Saturday, July 15, at 11:00am at Gateway Christian Center Assembly of God at 14205 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL. 33613. Reverend Don Evans will be officiating. The burial will be at Rock Hill Cemetery at 330 Rock Hill Church Rd. Cottondale, FL. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of local arrangements.